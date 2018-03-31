Various News: Kazuchika Okada on What Strong Style Means to Him, Cody Rhodes Reveals Results of Latest Fan Poll on Flip Gordon Trying to Get Onto All In Card

– Speaking to NJPW in an interview, IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada addressed what the term “Strong Style” means to him. He stated (translation via Chris Carlton), “To be honest, I don’t know what Strong Style is, what it’s meant to be. I know I’m the champion. That means I’m strong. I have Style. So I guess I’m the most Strong Style.”

– Cody Rhodes revealed that Flip Gordon failed in his latest fan poll bid to get a spot at the Bullet Club All In show on September 1. According to Rhodes, Flip Gordon lost the fan poll to Cody’s dog, Pharaoh. You can check out Cody’s tweets below.

Who would you rather have for @ALL_IN_2018 ? 🌎🐾 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 30, 2018