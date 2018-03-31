wrestling / News
Various News: Kazuchika Okada on What Strong Style Means to Him, Cody Rhodes Reveals Results of Latest Fan Poll on Flip Gordon Trying to Get Onto All In Card
– Speaking to NJPW in an interview, IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada addressed what the term “Strong Style” means to him. He stated (translation via Chris Carlton), “To be honest, I don’t know what Strong Style is, what it’s meant to be. I know I’m the champion. That means I’m strong. I have Style. So I guess I’m the most Strong Style.”
.@rainmakerXokada Special Interview is now available on #NJPWWorld! Don't miss the #njsg main event this Sunday! Watch FREE https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP
明日のIWGPヘビー級選手権試合直前！@rainmakerXokada SPインタビューを公開！視聴無料▷https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP pic.twitter.com/ORcGrBtIz1
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 31, 2018
‘To be honest, I don’t know what Strong Style is, what it’s meant to be. I know I’m the champion. That means I’m strong. I have Style. So I guess I’m the most Strong Style.’ https://t.co/mirCd0dfXm
— chris charlton (@reasonjp) March 31, 2018
– Cody Rhodes revealed that Flip Gordon failed in his latest fan poll bid to get a spot at the Bullet Club All In show on September 1. According to Rhodes, Flip Gordon lost the fan poll to Cody’s dog, Pharaoh. You can check out Cody’s tweets below.
Who would you rather have for @ALL_IN_2018 ? 🌎🐾
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 30, 2018
24,159 votes
Flip's second bid to be part of @ALL_IN_2018 & @Starrcast18 has proven unsuccessful as he lost the fan vote between himself and my half-wolf dog, Pharaoh. He lost to a dog. pic.twitter.com/aUveDAKPvo
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 31, 2018