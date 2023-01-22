Kazuchika Okada Wants a Wrestling World Cup With NJPW, WWE, & AEW

– During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, NJPW star and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada discussed holding a type of wrestling world cup event, with multiple organizations involved. He cited how this year’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome included wrestlers from AEW (Kenny Omega) and also WWE (Karl Anderson) on the same card as the NJPW wrestlers. It was also noted that WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently wrestled in Pro Wrestling NOAH against The Great Muta. Below are some highlights (note, text is via Google Translate):

Kazuchika Okada on wanting to a wrestling version of the World Cup: “We had an all-star event before, but last year we had the World Cup (soccer), and this year we have the WBC (baseball) and the World Cup (rugby). It would be interesting to have pro-wrestling matches between different countries and have Japan represent Japan. The World Cup in soccer was interesting, and I think the WBC will be stimulating.”

On if such an event could be possible: “I think that kind of thing is being held overseas, but I don’t think there are any big competitions. I think it would be fun to do something on a global scale. Maybe Okada and (Shinsuke) Nakamura will come out as a tag team. I don’t know if it will work. I thought it would be interesting to do it with various groups.”

Okada on wanting to talk to AEW’s Tony Khan and WWE’s Triple H: “That’s right. I will go see (AEW president) Tony Khan and (WWE executive) Triple H if necessary. Even at the Tokyo Dome this time, there were AEW players (Kenny Omega, etc.), WWE players (Karl Anderson), and (Mercedes) Moné who quit WWE. The current New Japan is already worldwide, isn’t it? There are players from various countries, so I want to do something interesting. Somehow, when I was talking about it now, I really wanted to do it.”