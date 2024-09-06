KC Navarro On His TNA Roster Status, Says He’s ‘Here For First Class’

KC Navarro was recently asked about his official status with TNA after he joined First Class last week. Navarro joined the stable and teamed with AJ Francis against ABC for the TNA World Tag Team Championships at last Friday’s PPV, and he was asked during an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm whether that meant he’s officially part of the company’s roster.

Navarro hesitated for a moment and answered (per Fightful), “I’m here to bless (TNA) while I can. I’m going to come in and bless when they need me. I’m here for First Class. I’m not here for TNA. I’m here for First Class.”

ABC retained their titles against Navarro and Francis at last weekend’s show.