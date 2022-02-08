wrestling / News
Keiji Mutoh Announces Hip Injury, Vacating Pro Wrestling NOAH’s GHC Tag Team Titles
– Pro Wrestling NOAH held a press conference today where 59-year-old wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh, aka The Great Muta, announced that he suffered a hip injury. As a result, he and fellow GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Naomichi Marufuji announced that they are vacating the tag belts.
Mutoh is said to have suffered the injury at the recent Nippon Budokan show. He and Marufuji last defended the titles on January 16 against the team of Kenoh and Manabu Soya. Keiji Mutoh did say during the presser that he hopes to return and compete for the GHC National Championship.
You can view a video of the press conference, featuring Mutoh and Marufuji, below.
📢武藤敬司&丸藤正道緊急会見 配信中‼4https://t.co/mtr4FNjqp7
武藤敬司
「（現役続行について医師は？）そんなことは医者が決めることでなくて、俺が決めることであるわけで。痛みが少し収まってきたら、また"夢"の続きを見たいなと思っております」#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/QbmG1CZdAa
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) February 8, 2022
Mutoh turns 60 in December, and still has the ambition to return and be GHC National Champion. pic.twitter.com/TOV3nJlyFv
— Pro-Wrestling Noah Eng (Hisame, 冰雨) (@Hi5ame) February 8, 2022
