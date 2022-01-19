wrestling / News

Keith Lee and Lance Storm React To WALTER’s Apparent Name Change

January 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WALTER WWE NXT

As we previously reported, WALTER apparently has a new name in WWE following last night’s NXT 2.0. The leader of Imperium took the mic after his match with Roderick Strong and declared that the winner was ‘Gunther’. This follows news that WWE trademarked the name ‘Gunther Stark’. Incidentally, that name is the same name as a U-Boat Commander in World War II as part of the the Kriegsmarine, the navy of Nazi Germany.

Whatever happens with WALTER (or Gunther) from here, both Keith Lee and Lance Storm reacted on Twitter.

Lee, who had his own name changed during his time in WWE, wrote: “Man….if what I’m hearing is real….Poor Walter.

Storm added: “Need I remind everyone Vince saw me as the partying dancing guy. Gunther is too much of a stretch all of a sudden?

