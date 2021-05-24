Keith Lee Issues Message Thanking Fans For Their Support

Keith Lee has issued a comment thanking fans for their support amid the latest round of rumors about his WWE status. As reported yesterday, a rumor spread about Lee being released by WWE that was quickly debunked. Mia Yim, who is Lee’s fiancee, asked fans today to “Please be patient and let it be.”

Lee posted to Twitter this afternoon writing:

“To the people offering uplifting words…. know that I appreciate you greatly. And worry not, when I say #iAmLimitless, I MEAN IT. I will try to find a way to explain everything in the most efficient way possible. Give me just a little more time.”

Lee has not been on TV since February and has reportedly been waiting to be cleared to return to the ring.