Rumor Killer: Keith Lee Not Released By WWE

Despite a rumor floating around today to the contrary, Keith Lee has not been released from WWE. A rumor began making the rounds that Lee, who has been off WWE main roster television since February, had been released from his contract. However, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed with multiple people that this is not the case.

Lee has not been cleared to return to the ring as of yet. It was reported in March that he had been sidelined for undisclosed health reasons. He made an appearance on the second night of the WWE Watch Along for WrestleMania 37.

The former NXT Champion noted on Twitter today in response to a fan that “time will tell” in regards to what’s next for him.