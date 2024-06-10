wrestling / News
Kelani Jordan Wins Inaugural Women’s North American Title At NXT Battleground
Kelani Jordan is the first-ever NXT Women’s North American Champion, winning the title at NXT Battleground. Jordan defeated Sol Ruca, Fallon Henley, Lash Legand, Michin, and Jaida Parker in a six-woman ladder match to become the inaugural champion in the opening match of the show.
The win marks Jordan’s first title reign in WWE. You can see clips from the match below and follow along with our live coverage of NXT Battleground here.
The Ladder Match for the #WWENXT Women's North American Championship gets us started TONIGHT!#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/IbFmVJ9bF3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 10, 2024
Is this @lashlegendwwe's night? 🤔#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/oAvb4bYj0T
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 10, 2024
The chaos is picking up in this Ladder Match! 🔥🔥🔥#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/3NXGE8Uygh
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
😱😱😱
It just took EVERYONE to take out @lashlegendwwe!#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/TD1HIyEq3V
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
SOL. SNATCHER. x2!@SolRucaWWE is showing out at #NXTBattleground! pic.twitter.com/yabGueFYBm
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Denies WWE Tried To Use Gimmicks To Make Mark Henry Quit
- Matt Hardy Reflects On The Triple Threat Ladder Match At WrestleMania 2000
- Eric Bischoff On Spoiling WWE’s Higher Power Storyline, Critiques Of WCW’s Roster In 1999
- More on WWE-TNA Relationship, NXT Talent Interested In Working With TNA Wrestlers