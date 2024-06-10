Kelani Jordan Wins Inaugural Women’s North American Title At NXT Battleground

Kelani Jordan is the first-ever NXT Women’s North American Champion, winning the title at NXT Battleground. Jordan defeated Sol Ruca, Fallon Henley, Lash Legand, Michin, and Jaida Parker in a six-woman ladder match to become the inaugural champion in the opening match of the show.

The win marks Jordan’s first title reign in WWE. You can see clips from the match below and follow along with our live coverage of NXT Battleground here.

