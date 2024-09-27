Kelani Jordan Names NXT Heatwave Bout As One Of Her Favorite Matches

Kelani Jordan says that her match with Sol Ruca at NXT Heatwave is one of her favorite matches she’s been in. The two battled for Jordan’s NXT Women’s North American Championship at the PPV, and Jordan was asked about the match in an interview with Denise Salcedo.

“Oh, I felt amazing,” she said about how she felt after the match (h/t to Fightful). “A little bit banged up though. I was super happy with how I performed and also how we just meshed together. Me and Sol are good friends. So I think, and also since we come from the same background, we kind of knew what each other was going to go for, which I think that made it a good, like friendly, but competitive match and super high flying.”

She continued, “But I have to give it to Sol. She’s definitely a freak athlete. She gave me a run for my money and she made me have to pull out some tricks that I’ve never done before, but I felt super proud. Going to the back and just proud of the moment and seeing how people received the match was super I don’t know. I just felt great about it. It was one of my favorite matches I’ve done.”

Jordan is the inaugural champion, having won the title at NXT Battleground in June.