Kelani Jordan Jokes That NXT Needs Its Own Reality Show

Kelani Jordan (jokingly) thinks there’s value in an NXT reality show, particularly with the show moving to The CW. The NXT Women’s North American Champion appeared on Casual Conversations with The Classic and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful).

On real-life romances in NXT: “Okay, low key, we need one, we need a reality show at this point [laughs]. Especially with the CW, they have a lot of love shows on there.”

On boyfriend Carmelo Hayes’ reaction to her title win: “He has a video of him recording, like, ‘Go, go, go,’ and he just starts screaming. It was super cool, but he’s definitely my number one fan, and I’m definitely his number one fan. But also, he not only gives me advice, but just the way that he carries himself, the way that he works, the way how he’s so giving to others, so he’s like a leader by example too.”