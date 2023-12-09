Kelani Jordan Didn’t See a Wrestling Career In Her Future

Kelani Jordan is heading into the biggest match of her career at NXT Deadline, and she recently talked about her surprising road to stardom. Jordan is set to be part of the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline on Saturday and she spoke about her career in WWE so far with Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On getting into wrestling as a career: “I didn’t ever expect to get into wrestling in the first place. I watched it a little bit growing up, but then I did gymnastics in college and I got this message on Instagram and I thought, ‘Why not try?'”

The opportunity to try out for WWE came so far out of nowhere for Jordan that she wasn’t sure whether or not that message — from WWE’s recruiting program — was even legitimate. But the former gymnastics standout at Michigan State attended the Nashville tryout over SummerSlam weekend in 2022, and the rest is history.

On learning the business at the WWE Performance Center and on NXT: “I think it’s awesome to have a brand where I’m homegrown. Learning this is completely new to me so it’s cool to be able to come in when NXT is on this rise.”