WWE News: Kelly Kelly Celebrates Anniversary of WWE Debut, More Mid-Atlantic Coming to Network Next Week

– Kelly Kelly posted to Twitter to commemorate the 13th anniversary of her WWE debut, as you can see below. Kelly made her first appearance on WWE television on the June 13th, 2006 episode of ECW in a segment called “Kelly’s Expose.”

I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I stepped into the @WWE ring! I can’t thank the fans enough for supporting me thru my whole career and still supporting me. It means the world to me I loved getting to live my dream everyday for many years. Thank you @WWE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N0sAt3nXZw — Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) June 13, 2019

– WWE Network News reports that a good number of episodes from the promotion will be added on Monday. Currently there are episodes up to June 22nd, 1985. There is approximately a year left worth of episodes to go, with the show having come to an end on June 7th, 1986.