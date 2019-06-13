wrestling / News

WWE News: Kelly Kelly Celebrates Anniversary of WWE Debut, More Mid-Atlantic Coming to Network Next Week

June 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kelly Kelly posted to Twitter to commemorate the 13th anniversary of her WWE debut, as you can see below. Kelly made her first appearance on WWE television on the June 13th, 2006 episode of ECW in a segment called “Kelly’s Expose.”

– WWE Network News reports that a good number of episodes from the promotion will be added on Monday. Currently there are episodes up to June 22nd, 1985. There is approximately a year left worth of episodes to go, with the show having come to an end on June 7th, 1986.

