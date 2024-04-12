Kelly Kelly Recalls Being Brought Up to ECW, Says Gimmick Would Never Work Today

Kelly Kelly had quite the gimmick in her WWE ECW debut, and recently reflected on her exhibitionist character. Kelly appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and looked back at her debut; you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On debuting with the exhibitionist gimmick: “Never in a million years [would the gimmick work in 2024] and it’s so wild to think that’s how I started… We [she and Alicia Fox] literally had no furniture. I had a bed. She had a bed. It was two college kids just living together, eating Ramen Noodles.”

On being called up to ECW and asked if she had dancing experience: “Paul [Heyman] called me… ‘Well, we’re gonna teach you.'”

On her debut: “I just started dancing and [it was] so bad… It took me twenty minutes to get my bra off. So embarrassing!… That was the beginning, and then the next week I got hit with a Singapore Cane from Sandman. They were just putting me through the ringer.”