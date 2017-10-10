Kelly Kelly Separates From Husband

According to usmagazine.com, Barbie Blank (former WWE performer Kelly Kelly) has split with her husband, former NHL ice hockey player Sheldon Souray. They were married in Cabo San Lucas on February 27, 2016 after being engaged for over a year and a half. The wedding and the events leading up to it were part of the second season of the E! reality series, WAGS. The site added the following about the split…

“They separated a couple months ago. Barbie is already going on dates with other guys.”