Ken Shamrock Credits Stem Cell Treatment For Being Able To Wrestle In Impact At 56

In an interview with TV Insider, Ken Shamrock spoke about how he’s able to still wrestle in Impact Wrestling even at the age of 56, which he says is due to a stem cell treatment. Here are highlights:

On being in Impact Wrestling in 56: “It’s fun to see where I am now and look back to where I was a year or year-and-a-half ago. I basically have been out of wrestling and MMA. I took a year off. Then I had to see if I could still be in the ring. I went to Battle Championship Wrestling in Australia and did things I didn’t think I could do. I did some BioXcellerator in Colombia. My body has responded well to that treatment. Being out of any competitive sport and coming back and feeling great, it’s almost like I’ve been given the fountain of youth all over again. I’ve been able to do things I actually haven’t done before. Now I’m diving over the top rope and doing these showstoppers. To see my body respond after the layoff and the stem cell I got from BioXcellerator—it all came together, and I felt great. That’s where I’m at today. People are watching me saying, “How can he do that?” I’m fortunate the treatments have worked well for me. I’m excited to be part of Impact with the Bound for Glory coming up and being inducted into the Hall of Fame. You couldn’t ask for anything better.”

On the Impact locker room: “Since I came in, they were just starting to make those moves and bringing in different people. There were some people who had their past catch up with them. They were forced to get rid of some talent. You wonder if you’re going downward because you lost some talent, but Impact to me has improved the roster by going out and finding all this talent out there to come in and fill those spots. It’s exciting to see where it is right now. When I got there, it’s fun to watch how fast Impact was growing, how hard people are working. The dedication that is going on behind the scenes and in the ring. When you’re part of a group where everyone wants to succeed, but you are not trying to step on each other’s toes and [instead] work together to get there, it’s a great environment. I was part of that at one time in WWF when they lost all this talent to WCW. They were having those wars and losing them. Then to see everyone bond together and do the job and work together with a common goal to put on the best performance… There then was some big-time star power, but it took time to get there. You see guys like Bret Hart and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin become mega stars and The Rock and The Undertaker. There is a common goal to be successful at Impact but not try to push everybody down. Put on a great show with whoever you’re working with and bring the best out of them.”

On why he wanted The Rock to induct him: “In life there are always people that are important pieces to your journey. They helped take you to where you needed to go and vice versa. The Rock had a career in college football with an opportunity to get to the pros from Miami. Then he chose to go into wrestling. I did my career in fighting and MMA and did well. Of course, I was going in a different direction. So I think we caught each other at a time where we were excited to find who we were and what we would become. When Vince [McMahon] put us together, it was like iron sharpening iron. I believe we really found out who we were in pro wrestling when we were able to work our programs together.

We had some great matches and were able to talk about things on the road and figure out what worked and didn’t work. We were able to rise to where we are today off each other while working together. After his run, he went to the sky. I went in a different direction, but I had a similar success. It’s awesome to look back on the journeys that you traveled, especially during times when you are recognized as being one of the greats and going into the Hall of Fame. You want to be able to include people who were so significant in that journey. The Rock was very significant in my journey. That’s why I reached out to him. There are several others that have also been important to the journey too. It’s going to be fun to see how it all unfolds and the people involved that night. I’m honored.”