wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Brags About Ensuring Bryan Danielson Didn’t Win His AEW Debut Match
Kenny Omega is happy with his performance against Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite — but he’s mostly happy he denied Danielson a win. Omega battled Danielson to a draw at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last week, and Omega noted on Saturday night that he’d finally watched the match.
The AEW World Champion wrote:
“Finally watched back #AEWDynamite. My favorite part wasn’t further cementing my legacy as the greatest performer of all time. It was ensuring that Bryan left without a W and hobbled home looking like a lump of ground beef.”
Omega, who has already proclaimed that there will be no rematch, also took issue with sharing last week’s Wrestler of the Week award from the AEW on TNT Twitter account with Danielson, writing, “He didn’t even win, what the heck is this?”
Finally watched back #AEWDynamite . My favorite part wasn’t further cementing my legacy as the greatest performer of all time. It was ensuring that Bryan left without a W and hobbled home looking like a lump of ground beef.
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 25, 2021
He didn’t even win, what the heck is this? https://t.co/kNR66LQqaP
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole Talks About His Positive Relationship With Triple H and Shawn Michaels, Says He Formed A Bond With Triple H
- Chris Jericho on How the AEW and Owen Hart Foundation Partnership Came Together
- Ruby Soho On What Her Relationship Was Like With Vince McMahon In WWE, Reasoning Behind Her WWE Release
- Arn Anderson Shares His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Being Booed On AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam