Kenny Omega Brags About Ensuring Bryan Danielson Didn’t Win His AEW Debut Match

Kenny Omega is happy with his performance against Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite — but he’s mostly happy he denied Danielson a win. Omega battled Danielson to a draw at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last week, and Omega noted on Saturday night that he’d finally watched the match.

The AEW World Champion wrote:

“Finally watched back #AEWDynamite. My favorite part wasn’t further cementing my legacy as the greatest performer of all time. It was ensuring that Bryan left without a W and hobbled home looking like a lump of ground beef.”

Omega, who has already proclaimed that there will be no rematch, also took issue with sharing last week’s Wrestler of the Week award from the AEW on TNT Twitter account with Danielson, writing, “He didn’t even win, what the heck is this?”

