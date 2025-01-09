Kenny Omega Cuts Promo For Crowd Following AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega spoke to the audience after the conclusion of this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted, Omega spoke in the main event segment about his return and ended up brawling with the Don Callis Family before being saved by Will Ospreay. Omega addressed the audience once the cameras were off, talking about the promo he gave and his journey to return to the ring.

“I don’t want the message of the day to be, ‘Do not listen to your doctors,’” Omega said (per Fightful). “That’s maybe the wrong advice to give. But what I will say is that if you have strong conviction, if you have a strong belief in your heart, in your mind that you can do something, trust me when I say, that if you really, truly give it your all, you can accomplish whatever it is that you set your mind to. As a fan of wrestling, not only am I happy to perform for you, but I’m happy to watch the stars of AEW and heck, any promotion, I’m just happy to watch professional wrestling, and in the year 2025, oh my goodness, is professional wrestling ever thriving.”

He continued, “So no matter how you guys choose to consume it, professional wrestling is alive and well, and boy, it’s taking over the world. If I have my say, if I have any power at all over my person, if I can be even a sliver of what I used to be, I want to be at the forefront of that movement. I want to be one of the people that people talk about when they are talking about this positive wrestling movement. So next week, I will be back in an AEW ring, and moving forward, I would love to absolutely be in the ring performing in front of all you guys, and I know there’s a locker room full of guys in the back, and I know there’s a whole entire world of professional wrestlers that are looking to make your lives just that much more enjoyable. So please, stay tuned, watch wrestling, love wrestling, cheer for your favorite performers, boo whoever you hate because wrestling really is alive and well, and I’m just happy to be a part of it. So thank you again. Now that I’m not being attacked by anybody, I can finally say goodbye, mwah, and goodnight. Bang.”

Omega will return to the AEW ring on next week’s Dynamite against Brian Cage.