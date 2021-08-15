Various News: Kenny Omega Reacts to Ric Flair’s AAA TripleMania Appearance, ROH Asks Fans About Opening Forbidden Door

– Kenny Omega has some thoughts about Ric Flair’s appearance at AAA TripleMania XXIX, and he took to social media to express them. As reported last night, Flair was in his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo’s corner for his match against Omega for the title. Omega won the match, but had to deal with Flair getting involved in the match.

After the match, Omega took to social media and wrote:

“Hey @AndradeElIdolo, I’ll admit it. You’re tough, you came close. But that stunt with @RicFlairNatrBoy? Not in 2021, and not in my ring, pal. You made it personal.”

