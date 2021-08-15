wrestling / News
Ric Flair Appears at AAA TripleMania XXIX (Pics, Video)
Ric Flair appeared at AAA TripleMania XXIX tonight, coming out to the ring with Andrade for Andrade’s match against AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega, who had Konnan in his corner. Andrade is, of course, engaged to Charlotte Flair.
Flair recently parted ways with WWE.
RIC FLAIR IS AT TRIPLEMANIA WITH ANDRADE pic.twitter.com/PhwUVw9cSM
— Mr. Warren Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) August 15, 2021
Ric Flair appears at TripleMania in the corner of Andrade El Idolo pic.twitter.com/Jab0GePYHJ
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) August 15, 2021
RIC FLAIR OMG #TriplemaniaXXIX pic.twitter.com/dgpJkmtcWR
— Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) August 15, 2021
RIC FLAIR IS IN AAA pic.twitter.com/TSRUJpzvP7
— SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 15, 2021
Kenny Omega staring down Ric Flair in AAA.
2021 is INSANE folks. #TriplemaniaXXIX pic.twitter.com/8bVxbWJTBf
— Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) August 15, 2021
My god, Ric Flair is at #TripleMania! He just came out with Andrade for his match with Kenny Omega. Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/YdV7Vxpt0D
— Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) August 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Trevor Murdoch Says Disagreement With Taz May Have Cost Him TNA Job
- Hangman Page Comments On Taking Time Away From AEW, Thanks Fans For Respecting Privacy
- Details On Creative Behind Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes Feud, Tony Khan Came up With Idea
- Secondary Market for AEW Rampage Next Week Has Crashed, Extremely Low Get-In Price