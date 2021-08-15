Ric Flair Appears at AAA TripleMania XXIX (Pics, Video)

Ric Flair appeared at AAA TripleMania XXIX tonight, coming out to the ring with Andrade for Andrade’s match against AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega, who had Konnan in his corner. Andrade is, of course, engaged to Charlotte Flair.

Flair recently parted ways with WWE.

