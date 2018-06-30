Kenny Omega Reacts To Sexual Offender Being Booked For CEOxNJPW Event

One of the dark matches at last night’s CEOxNJPW event featured Chasyn Rance, a wrestler who was forced to register as a sex offender in 2011 after committing statutory rape in 2008 against a fifteen-year-old girl. The decision drew backlash from fans who didn’t approve that he was a part of it. Kenny Omega, who was the producer for most of the show, gave his thoughts on Twitter.

Kenny Omega wrote: “Here it is: I produced all matches from dark match #2 on. I gave the ring crew (also a wrestling school) carte Blanche to have our first dark. No entrances, no name graphics. And thus they had a match. I met Chasyn once in 2004 so his name was familiar. The other guy I’d never met. Regardless of their history or whatever, this crew of people were all very helpful in set up, tear down, and various odd jobs around the arena. I’d felt giving them the opportunity to have a dark match was the least I could do as a way to show appreciation. I’m gutted that people feel betrayed by their involvement, but at no point did I feel I was working with criminals or anything of the sort. As I’d said earlier, they were nothing but polite and helpful throughout the entire experience. I’ll know better for next time to only use those I’m absolutely familiar/comfortable with.”