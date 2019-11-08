Kenny Omega Reportedly Stopped Trying to Enter Japan For DDT Pro Show

Kenny Omega ran into some issues trying to get into Japan for the November 3rd DDT Pro show, according to a new report. Per the WON, Omega was stopped entering the country for the show. The details surrounding the situation are not clear, though the site notes that this is the third time that it’s happened since Omega left NJPW.

In addition, it was noted that “something happened” in that there was an attempt to get Omega banned from joing to Japan for ten years. Omega obviously got through and ended up wotrking the show, but he was very bitter about the matter.

NJPW has had no interest in bringing Omega in since he helped form AEW, although they have the ability to do so due to the nature of Omega’s AEW contract. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is booked for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 in a match against Hiroshi Tanahashi.