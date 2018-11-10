Various News: Kenny Omega Says Hiroshi Tanahashi Has Done Nothing For International Fans, SoCal Uncensored Pays Tribute To Shooting Victims, Taka Michinoku Banned From Kaientai Dojo

– In an interview with Yahoo Japan (translated by NJPW Commentator Chris Charlton), Kenny Omega called out Hiroshi Tanahashi for doing nothing for international New Japan fans.

Is Kenny dodging Tanahashi on these tours? Not according to him. ‘I don’t want to give anything away. Everyday Tanahashi and Tokyo Dome single match Tanahashi are two very different people’ https://t.co/9zyCk91Snz — chris charlton (@reasonjp) November 9, 2018

‘I understand what Tanahashi is saying (about not being on these tours) but it’s because I am a world champion, and I’m out there in the world. I was just at a signing in Singapore. Yes, during a tour, but it’s because I care about the fans *worldwide*’ — chris charlton (@reasonjp) November 9, 2018

‘That’s not to say Japan isn’t important, but if you stay focused on Japan, NJPW will never be a worldwide brand. It’s a difficult balance, but it’s important’ — chris charlton (@reasonjp) November 9, 2018

‘Tanahashi’s done zero for international fans. You look at signings in US and Tanahashi has maybe 1% of the line I have. He doesn’t care for those fans, doesn’t perform for them. If he’s the champion with that attitude when NJPW go to MSG, that’d be embarrassing’ @KennyOmegamanX — chris charlton (@reasonjp) November 9, 2018

– During last night’s ROH Global Wars event in Buffalo, SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) paid tribute to the victims of the shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

.@facdaniels and @FrankieKazarian paid tribute to the people of Thousand Oaks at the start of @ringofhonor Global Wars in Buffalo, NY tonight. pic.twitter.com/GEC1QlLaHi — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) November 10, 2018

– Taka Michinoku has been suspended from Kaientai Dojo after news broke that he had an affair. He will still be the owner but won’t make any money from the Dojo for a year. Affairs are a bigger deal in Japan than in the United States, as families have a greater importance there.

Taka said in a translated statement: “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers, each professional wrestling organization, and everyone involved due to my illicit behavior.”