Various News: Kenny Omega Says Hiroshi Tanahashi Has Done Nothing For International Fans, SoCal Uncensored Pays Tribute To Shooting Victims, Taka Michinoku Banned From Kaientai Dojo

November 10, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega njpw

– In an interview with Yahoo Japan (translated by NJPW Commentator Chris Charlton), Kenny Omega called out Hiroshi Tanahashi for doing nothing for international New Japan fans.

– During last night’s ROH Global Wars event in Buffalo, SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) paid tribute to the victims of the shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

– Taka Michinoku has been suspended from Kaientai Dojo after news broke that he had an affair. He will still be the owner but won’t make any money from the Dojo for a year. Affairs are a bigger deal in Japan than in the United States, as families have a greater importance there.

Taka said in a translated statement: “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers, each professional wrestling organization, and everyone involved due to my illicit behavior.

