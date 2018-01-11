 

wrestling / News

Various News: Kenny Omega vs. Cody Rhodes Likely For ROH Supercard of Honor, Summer Rae Vacations in Cabo San Lucas, Miz Appearance Set For Monday

January 11, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
ROH FInal Battle 2017 - Cody Rhodes

– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny Omega vs. Cody Rhodes is the likely main event for the April 7th ROH Supercard of Honor show.

TMZ posted the following video, featuring former WWE star Summer Rae in Cabo San Lucas with Dallas Stars player Tyler Seguin.

– On Monday, The Miz will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store at 2235 SW Military Drive in San Antonio, Texas from 11AM to 1PM local time.

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, ROH, Summer Rae, The Miz, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading