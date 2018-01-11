Various News: Kenny Omega vs. Cody Rhodes Likely For ROH Supercard of Honor, Summer Rae Vacations in Cabo San Lucas, Miz Appearance Set For Monday

– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny Omega vs. Cody Rhodes is the likely main event for the April 7th ROH Supercard of Honor show.

– TMZ posted the following video, featuring former WWE star Summer Rae in Cabo San Lucas with Dallas Stars player Tyler Seguin.

– On Monday, The Miz will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store at 2235 SW Military Drive in San Antonio, Texas from 11AM to 1PM local time.