Various News: Kenny Omega vs. Cody Rhodes Likely For ROH Supercard of Honor, Summer Rae Vacations in Cabo San Lucas, Miz Appearance Set For Monday
– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny Omega vs. Cody Rhodes is the likely main event for the April 7th ROH Supercard of Honor show.
– TMZ posted the following video, featuring former WWE star Summer Rae in Cabo San Lucas with Dallas Stars player Tyler Seguin.
– On Monday, The Miz will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store at 2235 SW Military Drive in San Antonio, Texas from 11AM to 1PM local time.