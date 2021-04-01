wrestling / News
Kenny Williams Turns on Amir Jordan During NXT UK Tag Team Title Match (Clips)
The team of Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan has imploded after Williams turned on his partner during their Tag Team Title match on NXT UK. Today’s episode saw Williams and Jordan face Pretty Deadly for the latter’s championships. While Jordan had made Williams promise to win the titles honorably heading into the match, Williams told Jordan at an opportune moment to use the title belt as a weapon during the match. Jordan refused to do so and Williams hit Jordan with the title, allowing the champions to retain.
You can see clips from the match below. Our own Ian Hamilton’s full review is at the link above.
Can @iamamirjordan & @KennyWilliamsUK:
– Play by the rules
– Stay on the same page
– Become the NEW #NXTUK Tag Team Champions
🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/GpxwGpwFTp
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 1, 2021
"WE DON'T NEED TO CHEAT" – @iamamirjordan #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/pAsl0sxXLO
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 1, 2021
WHY KENNY WHY?!@KennyWilliamsUK just turned on @iamamirjordan in this #NXTUK Tag Team Title Match! pic.twitter.com/xW2Z557UpR
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 1, 2021
