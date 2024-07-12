KENTA On His Match At MLW Blood & Thunder, Wants To Wrestle Cody Rhodes

KENTA is set to compete in the Opera Cup at MLW Blood & Thunder tonight, and he recent talked about the match and wanting to face Cody Rhodes. KENTA will make his debut for the promotion at tonight’s show, and he spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview. You can check out the highlights below:

On his match with Fish at Blood & Thunder: “Bobby and I have known each other for a long time. I never expected we’d have a chance to wrestle one on one, especially in 2024, but I’m really looking forward to it.”

On his run in WWE: “It didn’t work the way we wanted in WWE. The experience made me stronger. I’m more like myself in New Japan. I’m very proud of when I represented Pro Wrestling Noah as GHC Champion. Now I can focus on MLW.”

On a possible match with CM Punk: “Do people want to see me vs. CM Punk? We can’t fight for the GTS. The GTS is mine.”

On wanting to face Cody Rhodes: “That is the match I want. I haven’t had the opportunity for a match against Cody Rhodes. I learned from his father. That’s who I want to wrestle – Cody.”