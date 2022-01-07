KENTA Pulled From Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night Three Due to Injuries

KENTA will not be competing at night three of WrestleKingdom 16 as planned, having suffered several injuries in his night two match. NJPW has announced that due to KENTA suffering dislocated left hip, a broken nose, tendon damage to his finger, and severe lacerations in his match against Hiroshi Tanahashi, he will not be able to compete at Saturday’s show.

The announcement reads:

KENTA Injured, to Miss January 8 Event

After his match on January 5 in the Tokyo Dome, KENTA has sustained a dislocated left hip, a broken nose, tendon damage to his finger, and severe lacerations to his back.

As a result, he will not be cleared to participate at Wrestle Kingdom 16 in Yokohama Arena Saturday January 8. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing KENTA wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

KENTA was scheduled to team with Takashi Sugiura and Kazushi Sakuraba on the card. There will now be a mystery partner for Sugiura-Gun.

We join fans in wishing the best to KENTA for a speedy recovery.