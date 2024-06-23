KENTA vs. Bobby Fish Set for Opening Round of MLW Opera Cup

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that NJPW wrestler KENTA will face Bobby Fish in the first round of the Opera Cup tournament. The tournament will take place at MLW Blood & Thunder 2024 on July 12 in St. Petersburg, Florida. YOu can view the announcement video and the updated lineup below:

* 3 Stages of Destruction Match: Matt Justice (managed by Bill Alfonso) vs. Mads Krule Krugger

Minoru Suzuki vs. AKIRA

* Opera Cup Round 1: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Jake Crist

* Opera Cup Round 1: Atlantis Jr. vs. Okumura

* Opera Cup Round 1: KENTA vs. Bobby Fish