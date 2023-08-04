Kerry Morton Says Nick Aldis Gave Him Advice Before Exiting NWA

Kerry Morton is grateful to Nick Aldis for being hands-on with helping him out before departing the NWA. The NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Champion recently spoke with WrestleZone for a new interview and praised Aldis for the help he provided before leaving the company.

“Nick Aldis, before his departure, really was hands on with me and that’s something I’m very appreciative of,” Morton said (per Fightful). “[He would] tell me, ‘Hey Kerry, your time is going to be soon. This is how you need to start looking at the future, this is how you need to start building yourself in the gym, in the locker room, with your gear, with your mood, with your mindset.’ That’s something I’m very appreciative for. That’s helped me get where I am now.”

Aldis officially exited the NWA at the start of 2023. He went on to have a run with Impact that ended last month.