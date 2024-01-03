Kevin Dunn’s WWE Exit Reportedly Addressed At Raw Talent Meeting

The reported talent meeting that took place before WWE Raw saw Kevin Dunn’s exit from the company addressed. As reported, Triple H and Nick Khan led a talent meeting that took place before the Day 1 episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Nick Khan talked about Dunn’s exit, praising the retiring production member.

The report noted that Khan said Dunn led with “strength” and that WWE will continue to do so going forward. Dunn was treated as someone who, along with Vince McMahon of course, build WWE to the point that it’s at today.

It is also noted in the report that WWE EVP of TV Chris Kaiser has been among those mentioned internally as filling Dunn’s role. Kaiser has been a major figure in the company for nearly a decade and has been very involved in how the TV production side has worked. One person noted that Dunn officially had the “rubber stamp” on decisions, but Kaiser was the person working hands-on with the decisions in past years.