WWE Reportedly Holds Talent Meeting Before Raw
January 1, 2024 | Posted by
WWE held a talent meeting before tonight’s Day 1 episode of Raw, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Triple H and Nick Khan led the meeting, which was said to be a short and positive one.
One source said that it was a “great meeting” that served to bolster the roster and thank them for everything they’ve done and will do for WWE.
