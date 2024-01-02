wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Holds Talent Meeting Before Raw

January 1, 2024
WWE held a talent meeting before tonight’s Day 1 episode of Raw, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Triple H and Nick Khan led the meeting, which was said to be a short and positive one.

One source said that it was a “great meeting” that served to bolster the roster and thank them for everything they’ve done and will do for WWE.

