Kevin Knight Joins Gravity Gamble Match At MLW Kings Of Colosseum

Kevin Knight has been added to the Gravity Gamble at MLW Kings Of Colosseum. MLW announced on Friday that Knight is replacing Trevor Lee in the match and will join AKIRA, Mads Krule Krugger, Matthew Justice, and BRG in the bout at the January 11th event.

The announcement reads:

Kevin Knight added to Gravity Gamble ladder match in Dallas January 11

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Kevin Knight has entered the first ever Gravity Gamble match at MLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

Tickets can be purchased at MLWDallas.com. Tickets start at just $15!

Kevin Knight, one-half of the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions and a proud member of the Bomaye Fight Club, has officially been added to the Gravity Gamble match, replacing Trevor Lee. After a brutal attack by the Rogue Horsemen’s CW & Brock Anderson at Holiday Rush, Knight now has the chance to seek revenge on BRG. Now, he’ll not only get his shot at revenge against BRG, but also the opportunity to secure a title shot by winning the Gravity Gamble match!

On January 11, MLW will unleash the groundbreaking Gravity Gamble match at the highly anticipated Kings of Colosseum event in Dallas. Designed to push the boundaries of combat sports, this innovative concept will see five fearless combatants battle for the ultimate prize: a golden contract guaranteeing a title shot.

The Rules of the Gravity Gamble Match:

Suspended high above the ring are several briefcases. Some hold devastating weapons, others are empty, but only one contains the golden contract for a championship opportunity. Combatants must climb ladders, risking life and limb, as they gamble on selecting the right briefcase. The match ends only when the golden contract is revealed, making every moment a thrilling combination of strategy and mayhem.

Eric Bischoff Unveils a New Era of Carnage

Revealed by legendary wrestling mind Eric Bischoff during ONE-SHOT (watch), the Gravity Gamble match builds on his legacy of creating iconic stipulation matches. Known for revolutionizing wrestling with innovative ideas, Bischoff has once again redefined the sport with a concept destined to captivate fans worldwide.