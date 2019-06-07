Kevin Matthews Takes Shots At Impact Wrestling Over Partnered Shows With Independent Companies

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kevin Matthews, who is known as KM, had an exchange with Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore this past weekend after KM took shots at Impact over its partnered shows with independent wrestling companies. KM ended up deleting his posts, but you can see the exchange below:

KM: “Piggybacking independent companies and drawing 500 people or less for a national TV company is worthy of bragging? Signing people to $300 exclusive contracts making $5,000 a year is okay? Keep telling yourself that Scott.”

D’Amore: “We paid double your normal wrestling rate, kid. We can’t help it that it took you this long to figure people would pay more to not see you wrestle.”

KM: “Judging by attendance and viewership, it doesn’t seem like people pay to see anything Impact puts on. I enjoy this game, let’s keep playing.”

D’Amore: “Funny, our viewership in many parts of the world has been consistently high. Our Twitch stuff has consistently on the top ten, our attendance continues to grow and you continue t love to talk about us.”

KM: “I would continue to tweet but I wouldn’t want to be interrupted by 30 minute commercial for fish hooks. There’s a difference between spelling the truth and being salty. All the best to you.”