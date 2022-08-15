Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles

In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard.

He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one broadcast and don’t even announce who these two guys are. It really doesn’t fucking matter because this match doesn’t fucking matter because we know what the outcome is. I don’t think that helps. They should have never took him away from AJ [Styles]. But they turned AJ baby[face]. That’s where you learn so much, I learned so much being Shawn’s bodyguard. He’s a different animal too man, he’s a legitimate 7”2 probably. He’s just different. Our philosophy in the car was the only way you can get over is chicks gotta wanna fuck you and guys gotta wanna be you. So if they made him like a, instead of a giant, they made him like his family was incredibly rich and mineral rights. You know, because he’s articulate. You know, like I said he’s out there going like ‘Ahhhhh’. It’s like, I don’t know.“