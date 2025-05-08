Kevin Nash Defends Triple H’s Long WWE Hall of Fame Speech

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about how the length of Triple H’s WWE Hall of Fame speech was an hour and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Freestyle Wrestling and the new Hulk Hogan/Eric Bischoff Freestyle Wrestling venture: “I can’t say that I’ve watched — I think I was talking to you today, and I said this will be like, ‘Oh, this’ll be like watching the Iowa-Iowa State meet/wrestling match every year that we watch on CBS.’ Meet, match, whatever. For their sake, I hope it’s successful.. Yeah, I’ll definitely watch it. I’ll definitely give it a chance.”

On the length of Triple H’s WWE Hall of Fame speech: “That was my whole thing (wanting to hear stories from Triple H). I think that — I mean, if Paul doesn’t go into the Hall of Fame that night, I’m not at WrestleMania. That was the reason I went. It wasn’t like Paul was stammering and I mean, it was just — he was gracious with the amount of people that he thanked. And there’s nobody that’s had that run. Nobody’s had that run. Nobody’s a 14-time world champion and the face of the company as creative-slash-face of the company. And nobody said — people are like, ‘I can’t believe that he’s so full of himself that he called it the Paul Levesque era.’ Paul never called it the Paul Levesque era. Other people made that statement, that it was now the Levesque era. That never came out of Paul’s mouth.”

