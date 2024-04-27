– During a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash evaluated AEW star Will Ospreay. While Nash thinks Ospreay should be crowned champion at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium later this year, he also thinks Ospreay needs to improve his physique. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on Ospreay potentially winning the world title at Wembley Stadium: “See, Ospreay’s their star. If Wembley’s the show in September, you got to crown Ospreay there and that should be your number one goal, is to make him the face of your company because he’s ‘the guy.'”

On Ospreay needing to improve his physique: “Though at the same time, I watched a little bit of Smackdown and I watched AJ and it’s like Ospreay needs to get in better shape … everybody looks like indie guys because no one looks like they take care of themselves. He just turned 30, yeah, c’mon, man.”

Nash on Ospreay being fun to watch: “He’s fun to watch, he would be so great to watch against somebody like a Lesnar because he needs kind of a Goliath to pound the s*** out of him … you can’t sell an uppercut and take a flat back and then take another uppercut and kick up into a move, everything’s got to be sold the same.”

Ospreay is set to challenge Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship later next month at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. The event is scheduled for the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.