– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash compared The Shield to the Kliq, noting how The Shield was merely a faction because its members never took a blood oath. According to Nash, The Kliq is like a family. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on how The Shield was a faction unlike The Kliq: “I don’t know of one political move that The Kliq did backstage that in any way, form, or fashion pushed an agenda. [The Shield] was a faction. I just don’t think that they had a blood oath…I don’t think the three of them are working together for any common purpose [right now].

On how he thinks conversations go between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins: “It’s like, ‘How was your time off?’ ‘Great, yours?’ ‘Great. How’s your wife? How’s your kid? She coming back?’ ‘Don’t know. Really don’t need the money.’”