Kevin Nash, Great Khali, nZo, Brian Pillman Jr. & More Set For Qatar Pro Wrestling SuperSlam 2

– Qatar Pro Wrestling has a roster of big names set for its SuperSlam 2 show in February, including Kevin Nash and nZo. The promotion announced a host of talent for the show, which takes place on February 21st in Doha, Qatar. The list includes Nash, Eric Bischoff, Alberto El Patron, Mark Henry, Road Warrior Animal, Rob Van Dam, The Great Khali, “Reborn” Matt Sydal, Brian Cage, Rich Swann, PJ Black, and Caprice Coleman.

Thus far only one match is announced in nZo vs. Brian Pillman Jr. The full announcement is below:

From The Offices Of Qatar Pro Wrestling: Impact & ROH Stars Slated To Appear At SuperSlam 2!

QPW SuperSlam 2 on Friday, February 21 in Doha, Qatar will truly represent the best of all eras, styles, and organizations in professional wrestling, with a truly international influence throughout the card. While we have named several legends, icons, and Hall of Famers set for action, but we’ll also see several athletes still carving their reputation as household names in companies such as Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor, including these four exhilarating athletes –

Brian Cage – Not just a man, but a machine! The “Swoll-verine” has taken every promotion he’s entered by storm, most notably Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling, the latter of which is where he has held the X-Division Title and World Title in the recent past. With rumors and speculation swirling about Cage’s future, one thing is known for sure, Brian Cage is headed to SuperSlam 2 to continue the momentum he built when he won the very first match of the first-ever QPW SuperSlam!

PJ Black – Known by many as “The Darewolf”, the former Justin Gabriel lives life on the edge and has never met a risk he wasn’t more than happy to take. From diving deep underwater, to motocross on land, to jumping out of planes in mid-air, PJ is always in search of his next adrenaline rush. Most recently seen on Ring of Honor television, PJ has a loyal international fan-base from his home in South Africa to all points of the globe, and Qatar is most assuredly part of that list.

Rich Swann – Who in QPW can handle Rich Swann? The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion has thrilled audiences with his lighting-fast quickness, breathtaking agility, and positive upbeat attitude everywhere he’s gone. Still not yet 30 years old, his best years are still well ahead of him, and it will be a joy to watch him continue to grow as a QPW star.

Caprice Coleman – From the pulpit to the announce desk to the ring, there is nothing Caprice Coleman can’t do. A current color commentator on Ring of Honor television & pay-per-view broadcasts, Caprice has far more experience as a competitor himself. Originally breaking in in the Carolinas with Matt & Jeff Hardy, Caprice went on to compete in every major organization in America, developing his craft and skill-set along the way. While Caprice is seen mostly as a broadcaster today, he hasn’t lost a step in the ring. A former QPW King of the Ladders Champion, Caprice will no doubt be looking to get back to his winning ways this February!

QPW SUPERSLAM 2

Friday, February 21, 2020

Doha, Qatar

Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena

Featuring:

nZo vs. Brian Pillman Jr

QPW General Manager Eric Bischoff

QPW Champion Alberto El Patron

Hall of Famer Kevin Nash

Hall of Famer “World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry

Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal

Rob Van Dam

The Great Khali

“Reborn” Matt Sydal

Brian Cage

Rich Swann

PJ Black

Caprice Coleman

To be broadcast live worldwide with legendary wrestling director Craig Leathers leading the production staff!

Plus much more to be announced!

Planning to be in Doha, Qatar to see QPW SuperSlam 2 live and in person? Tickets can be purchased NOW at QPW-wrestling.com!