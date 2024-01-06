– As previously reported, comedian Gabriel Iglesias revealed on Instagram that he’s hosting the next season of WWE Rivals on A&E. He noted when he posted the video that he was at the WWE PC in Orlando, Florida. Additionally, Natalya and JBL shared photos on social media, revealing that they were filming the show at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as well.

From the photos, the episodes were being taped at the PC with Iglesias, Kevin Nash, JBL, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Cody Rhodes, and Natalya all in attendance.

Natalya initially wrote on her Instagram, “Had such a fun two days filming something very cool! Loved working with an all star cast. @johnbradshawlayfield @realkevinnash @americannightmarecody @truekofi @realxpac @fluffyguy! And thank you to Ben Hauser for being an absolute pro in what you do! (Ben needs a Guinness World Record for the amount of Emmys he’s won for the incredible work he’s done) @wwe”

Also, JBL wrote on the new season, “When you get old enough, you get asked to talk history on shows-not cause you are smart but because you lIved it! Don’t care why, love working with incredible people. Best day ever.”

Season 3 of WWE Rivals will debut on A&E later this year.