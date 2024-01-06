Gabriel Iglesias Hosting New Season of WWE Rivals

– Comedian Gabriel Iglesias announced this week that he’ll be hosting the new season of WWE Rivals, which debuts later this year. The previous seasons were hosted by actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr.

Iglesias wrote on Instagram last night, “2024 is starting off with a BANG! I am the new host of WWE Rivals on A&E and I have just been asked to be part of the Golden Globes 😁” A&E has not yet announced when Season 3 will air. Iglesias noted in his announcement that the new season will be debuting on A&E soon.