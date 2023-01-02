Kevin Nash Recalls Last Match With Triple H, Not Getting Much Prep Time

Kevin Nash’s last bout with Triple H took place at TLC 2011, and Nash recently shared a couple of thoughts about the match. Nash and Triple H faced off in a Sledgehammer Ladder Match at the PPV, which saw Triple H get the win in 18 minutes. The match was essentially Nash’s last match in WWE, though he did make one return for the 2014 Royal Rumble.

Nash was asked about the match during a recent episode of Kliq This, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On putting together a ladder match with Triple H when ‘both don’t normally’ do them: “What do you mean, ‘both don’t normally?’ How about f**king never? How about, I’ve never done one in my life? I’ve got 17 knee operations and f**king, he’s running the show and I get to talk to him for about eight minutes in the ring before the doors open. And that was my last match. Everybody else gets to have a last match. that was mine. F**k me.”

On not incorporating the sledgehammer into the match: “Who gives a f**k about a sledgehammer? All I know is, you got a fucking — it was an 18-foot ladder; guess what? Nobody wins until somebody goes off the motherf**ker, and I wasn’t going over.

