wrestling / News

Kevin Nash Recalls Seeing Superfan Vladimir At WWE Events

November 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Superfan: The Story of Vladimir Image Credit: WWE

WWE “superfan” Vladimir Abouzeide’s documentary has been released, and Kevin Nash recently recalled seeing him at events. Nash spoke on his Kliq This podcast about Vladimir, whose WWE documentary finally released on Peacock late last month.

“He was already there, he was always a very pleasant person,” Nash recalled of seeing Vladimir at shows (per Fightful). “He always had that incredible, infectious smile on his face. He was a superfan.”

The documentary is now available on Peacock and on WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kevin Nash, Superfan: the Story of Vladimir, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading