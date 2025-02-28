Kevin Nash On Giving Virgil A Receipt In 1994 Royal Rumble, His Issue With Canadian Destroyers

Kevin Nash recently recalled giving Virgil a receipt after a couple hard shots during the 1994 Royal Rumble. Nash spoke about the topic on his latest Kliq This podcast, while also explaining why he isn’t a fan of the Canadian Destroyer move. You can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On giving Virgil the receipt in the match: “He potato’d me, like, twice. I just clubbed him back…It wasn’t a big deal to me…[Vince said] ‘Way to go, Big D!’ I got over. I did what they wanted me to do that night.”

On his problem with the Canadian Destroyer: “The Canadian Destroyer, every time somebody hits that, I never know who’s f**king supposed to sell it. It looks like it f**ks up both people, you know? I was like…’So who’s selling?’ ‘Oh, f**k, the person on top is selling.’ ‘Oh, okay!'”