WWE News: Kevin Owens Attacks Roman Reigns To Close Smackdown, Dominik vs. King Corbin Highlights

– Roman Reigns wanted answers from Edge about who his WrestleMania opponent would be, but instead got surprised by Kevin Owens coming out of nowhere. During the main event segment of tonight’s show, Reigns demanded an answer from Edge only to have Owens sneak into the ring from behind and hit Reigns with a stunner. You can check out the clip below:

~ Dominik Mysterio got a little assistance from Rey Mysterio in his match against King Corbin, picking up the win as a result. You can see a highlight video below: