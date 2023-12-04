Kevin Owens Doesn’t Plan On Pursuing Another Match With Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens doesn’t see another match with Roman Reigns in his future, and he recently explained why. Owens has had a number of shots at Reigns during the latter’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run, and Owens was asked about a potential rematch during an interview with James Williams.

“I’ll be honest — maybe a little too honest,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “I don’t think the fans would like [a rematch], because I’ve had my shot at Roman Reigns many, many times. For one reason or another, it didn’t work out. I almost don’t want to even try, because I don’t think that’s what fans want. They’ve seen it.”

Owens continued, “I’m here for the fans. I want people to enjoy what I’m doing. So, as much as I wish I could be champion and go for the title again, I don’t think it’s right. So, it’s not in my plans.”