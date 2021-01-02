wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Thrown Off Stage to Close Smackdown, Billie Kay Helps The Riott Squad
January 1, 2021
– Kevin Owens took a major tumble to close tonight’s Smackdown as Roman Reigns threw him off the stage. Tonight’s show saw Owens face Jey Uso in the main event and while Owens got the win, Uso and Reigns had the last word. Owens attacked Uso after the match and was dragging him handcuffed toward the back toward Reigns until the latter got involved, attacking Owens. The cousins then assaulted Owens until Reigns threw him off the stage through tables on the floor:
– WWE posted a clip from the Riott Squad’s match with Tamina and Natalya. The Riott Squad picked up the win after Billie Kay, who had come to ringside behind Tamina and Nattie, distrcted Tamina and allowed Liv Morgan to roll her up:
