Kevin Sullivan on Bam Bam Bigelow Being One of the Greatest Big Men Wrestlers Ever

– During a recent edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan praised the late wrestler Bam Bam Bigelow as one of the all-time greatest big men in wrestling. Sullivan said on Bigelow (via WrestlingInc.com), “I thought [Bigelow] was one of the greatest big men of all [time]. He could’ve been [a world champion], but politically, I don’t think he knew how to play the game that well.”

Bigelow tragically passed away in 1997. He was only 45 years old. During his career, he wrestled in WWE, ECW, and WCW. He did become ECW World Champion and TV Champion. During his later WCW run, Bigelow held the WCW Tag Team Titles with The Jersey Triad and also the WCW Hardcore Title.