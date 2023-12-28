Kevin Von Erich Explains Why He Didn’t Ever Sign With WWE

– During the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich discussed why he never ended up signing with WWE during his wrestling career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Von Erich on why he didn’t want to sign with WWE: “I did go up and have a few matches for them. I really didn’t want to [sign with the WWF], Chris, because to me the business is all about making money. And I wanted to weigh on the other hand being a father.”

On being at a point where he was still able to wrestle while spending time with his family: “I got to a point where I could work four or five nights a week at least, and take my family with me sometimes. Otherwise, it would’ve been a grind that I wasn’t ready to put out there. I wouldn’t have had my heart in it.”

Kevin Von Erich’s life and career, along with his Hall of Fame family’s tragic past, are dramatized in the new drama, The Iron Claw, which is playing now in theaters. Kevin Von Erich is portrayed in the film by Zac Efron. You can check out 411’s official review of the film RIGHT HERE.