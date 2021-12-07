Kiera Hogan Announced for TERMINUS Pro Wrestling Event

– Jonathan Gresham has announced Kiera Hogan as the latest name for the Terminus event scheduled for next month. The event will be held at Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia on January 16.

Hogan joins the lineup alongside Jay Lethal, JDX, Joe Keys, Daniel Garcia, Moose, Bandido, Alex Coughlin, Dante Caballero, Janai Kai, Lee Moriarty and Fred Yehi.