Killer Kelly, Matt Rehwoldt To Appear In New Horror Short Film

TNA stars Killer Kelly and Matthew Rehwoldt are reportedly set to appear in an upcoming horror short film. Fightful Select reports that the two will appear in Luke Paron’s horror short Arachnid. Paron wrote, directed and produced the film.

Kelly has a starring role in the film, while Rehwoldt plays a therapist in a supporting role. Lacey Creighton, who portrayed Tammy Sytch on Dark Side of The Ring will also appear in the short. David Sabda is playing the male lead while Michael Cao and Gunhouse Props are involved. Kelly is said to have gotten the opportunity almost immediately after expressing a desire to star in a horror film last year.

The film is described as “an insomnia-fueled cautionary tale, and a love letter to David Cronenberg and practical effects.” The synopsis reads: