Killer Kelly on Her ‘Amazing’ Mae Young Classic Experience, Facing Meiko Satomura

Killer Kelly had a memorable experience competing in WWE’s Mae Young Classic, and recounted the experience in a new interview with Fightful. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On her experience in the Mae Young Classic: “It was amazing. I remember being in the UK and we started doing the NXT UK tapings. Me and the girls were talking about like, ‘Oh, they’re going to do another Mae Young. There’s a lot of girls that haven’t been into the Mae Young, new countries,’ and stuff like that. I was like, ‘Alright, maybe I’ll be there, but I don’t know.’ Then, one day, one of the WWE execs pulled me and Isla Dawn apart. They were like, ‘Alright, girls, I feel like you already know what this is’ and we’re like, ‘What is this?’ ‘You’re gonna be in the Mae Young. If you want.’ We’re like, ‘Oh, hell yeah.’ I was so, so, so happy. Because watching the first Mae Young is kind of what clicked on my brain that being a wrestler from a country that is not the United States, it would be possible to achieve WWE. So, I was beyond thrilled and that week is one of my fondest memories in wrestling. I loved everything.

On being booked to face Meiko Satomura: “It was me, Jinny, Isla Dawn, and Toni Storm just riding everywhere and going to training. It was so many great memories and then once they told me that I had a match with Meiko Satomura, I was… It was like… I can’t even explain it. I literally had no reaction. Sara Amato that told me what my match was. Literally she said, ‘Okay, Killer Kelly versus Meiko Satomura,’ and I stood like this [wide eyed]. She was like, ‘Uh, Kelly, aren’t you happy?’ I’m like, ‘I am so happy.’ ‘Great, because that’s a great match.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know.’ Then the tag team match was on the day they said, ‘So, are you guys up to do a tag team match. It’s you and Jinny versus Candice and ‘Big Swole’ Aerial Monroe.’ I was like, ‘Oh, hell yeah, I’m up to it. It’s freakin’ Candice Michelle and Aerial Monroe. I’ve loved her since the day that I met her.’ Which was at the Mae Young. I was like, ‘She’s the coolest person ever.’ It was great. I loved it,” said Killer Kelly.